"Harry Potter" series to benefit from J.K. Rowling, says HBO: Defends her right to free expression

With a "Harry Potter" show long in the works at HBO, it seems as though efforts are being made to protect the reimagining of J.K. Rowling's popular series of books from the backlash that trails behind her name — often targeted by critics, fans and even cast members of the films based on her books for what's been perceived as a long history of anti-trans statements.

In a feature published by Variety on Wednesday, they excerpt a statement made by a spokesperson for the network saying that while they will "remain focused on the development of the new series," Rowling, outside of her involvement with the show, has a right to her own beliefs.

During a press event on Nov. 12, HBO chief Casey Bloys told reporters that Rowling was “very, very involved in the process selecting the writer and the director” for the upcoming series led by showrunner Francesca Gardiner and director Mark Mylod, both alums of “Succession,” furthering that her anti-trans reputation hasn't "affected the casting or hiring of writers or productions staff."

In the previously mentioned statement made by a network spokesperson, they seem to co-sign this, adding that Rowling's contribution to the project has been "invaluable."

“We are proud to once again tell the story of Harry Potter — the heartwarming books that speak to power of friendship, resolve and acceptance,” the statement goes on to say. “J.K. Rowling has a right to express her personal views. We will remain focused on the development of the new series, which will only benefit from her involvement.”