Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi have ditched the US for rural UK after election, sources say

It seems that Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi may have said goodbye to the United States for good.

The couple appear to be calling rural England their new home, putting up their Montecito, California estate on the market. According to a source, The Wrap reported that they had told friends that they had fled the U.S. and have no plans to return because of President-elect Donald Trump's election win.

Even before the election, DeGeneres has had a difficult couple of years. Her long-standing talk show "The Ellen DeGeneres" was shuttered in 2022 because of allegations of bad behavior and a toxic workplace environment. In her new stand-up special “Four Your Approval" on Netflix, DeGeneres claimed she was "kicked out of show business.” The comedian further elaborated that you "can't be gay in show business."

"Mean, old and gay. I was the triple crown," DeGeneres said.

After decades in comedy and working as America's favorite talk show host, DeGeneres is settled in Cotswolds, England. The source told The Wrap that her Montecito mansion, an hour outside of Los Angeles, is in the process of being listed.

DeGeneres isn't the only person seeking to leave because of the election results. According to Google internet searches, people looking up how to move abroad are up by 1,000% including "move to Canada" which was up 1,270%. There is even a cruise line offering four-year trips to people looking to avoid a second Trump term on the mainland.