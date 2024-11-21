Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy launches in China, offering obesity drug at a fraction of US prices

Semaglutide and tirzepatide medications have transformed weight loss, diabetes management, and overall health in recent years. Now, people in China will have access to Wegovy, potentially at a much lower price than in the United States.

According to Reuters and CNN, Novo Nordisk announced Monday that it has launched its popular obesity drug Wegovy in China, the world’s second-largest pharmaceuticals market, where more than 180 million people live with obesity.

Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk’s direct competitor and the manufacturer of Mounjaro and Zepbound, has also secured approval for its obesity treatments in the country, but has yet to launch them. Both companies are ramping up production to capitalize on the growing weight-loss market, which analysts project could exceed $150 billion by the start of the next decade, CNN reported.

A dose of four Wegovy injections will cost 1,400 yuan ($194), a fraction of the drug’s U.S. price, according to the Chinese website Yicai. However, patients in China will have to pay out of pocket for the treatment, as it is not yet covered by the national healthcare insurance, João da Silva of BBC reported.

Wegovy, launched by Novo Nordisk three years ago, is now available in the U.S. and 15 other countries. The company also produces Ozempic and Victoza.