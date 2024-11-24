"Look what they're doing with their right hand": McBride says trans bathroom fight is a distraction

Sarah McBride isn't falling for House Republicans' con.

The first openly transgender woman ever elected to Congress has yet to be seated, but GOP leadership has already moved to make her time on the Hill as uncomfortable as possible. Speaker Mike Johnson barred transgender people from using bathrooms aligned with their identity earlier this week, restricting bathroom use along the lines of "biological sex."

In a visit to "Face The Nation" on Sunday, McBride said the controversy is a ruse meant to provide cover while Republicans strip the state for parts.

"Every single time we hear them say the word 'trans,' look what they're doing with their right hand," she said. "Look at what they're doing to pick the pocket of American workers, to fleece seniors by privatizing Social Security and Medicare."

McBride stuck to a similar message she shared earlier in the week: that she was heading to Congress to work on kitchen table issues for the people of Delaware and not to be a culture warrior.

"Every bit of time and energy that is used to divert the attention of the federal government to go after trans people is time and energy that is not focused on addressing the cost of living for our constituents," she said.

That message might ring true in the halls of Congress, but there's no doubt that McBride is coming up against some real bigotry as she moves toward being sworn in. Rep. Nancy Mace, who spearheaded the initiative to bar McBride from women's restrooms, went on Fox News on Sunday and referred to McBride as a man. Rachel Campos-Duffy repeatedly called McBride "he" during the segment.