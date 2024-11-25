"I persevered": Trump celebrates case dismissals, calling them "political hijacking"

Following the announcement on Monday afternoon that the judge overseeing Donald Trump's election interference case has ruled in favor of dismissal, shortly after special counsel Jack Smith filed a motion to drop the case, along with his classified documents case, Trump took to Truth Social to celebrate.

Referring to both cases as "a political hijacking," Trump wrote, "These cases, like all of the other cases I have been forced to go through, are empty and lawless, and should never have been brought. Over $100 million dollars of taxpayer dollars has been wasted in the Democrat Party’s fight against their political opponent, ME. Nothing like this has ever happened in our country before. They have also used state prosecutors and district attorneys, such as Fani Willis and her lover, Nathan Wade (who had absolutely zero experience in cases such as this, but was paid MILLIONS, enough for them to take numerous trips and cruises around the globe!), Letitia James, who inappropriately, unethically, and probably illegally, campaigned on “GETTING TRUMP” in order to win political office, and Alvin Bragg, who himself never wanted to bring this case against me, but was forced to do so by the Justice Department and the Democrat Party."

According to ABC News, Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung, in a statement, called Smith's motions a "major victory for the rule of law" and said, "The American People and President Trump want an immediate end to the political weaponization of our justice system and we look forward to uniting our country."

"I persevered, against all odds, and WON. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump wrote in an additional post to Truth Social.