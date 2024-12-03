Ultra-processed food consumption may worsen psoriasis symptoms

Over recent years, concerns about the health effects of ultra-processed foods have grown, and a new study suggests another potential link.

As reported by Robby Berman for Medical News Today, "Consuming ultraprocessed foods is strongly associated with flare-ups of psoriasis, according to a new research letter." The letter, which relied on self-reported data about diet and psoriasis symptoms, found that high consumption of ultra-processed foods (UPFs) was closely linked to active cases of the condition.

The study, conducted in France with over 18,000 participants, involved significantly more women than men. Yet even after accounting for factors such as body mass index, age, alcohol use and comorbidities, researchers found the association between UPF consumption and active psoriasis remained strong.

Ultra-processed foods, which are widespread in modern diets, include items like cold cuts, chips, frozen meals, sweetened beverages, cured meats, protein bars and powders. Dr. Rachel Day, Vice President of Zest Health in Menlo Park, California, explained, "These foods are often high in refined sugars, unhealthy fats, and additives, and promote systemic inflammation, which can trigger psoriatic flares."

Possible links may also involve microbiome imbalances, leaky gut syndrome, and exposure to certain toxins, which could exacerbate psoriasis and contribute to other conditions like obesity, Type 2 diabetes and more.