Trump picks pro-Russia venture capitalist David Sacks to be his AI and crypto "czar"

Donald Trump is tapping venture capitalist and former Paypal COO David Sacks to join his administration as “White House A.I. & Crypto Czar" and to lead the Presidential Council of Advisors for Science and Technology, the president-elect announced Thursday in Truth Social post.

Sacks, one of several 2024 campaign donors Trump has embedded across his incoming government, “will focus on making America the clear global leader” in artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency, "two areas critical to the future of American competitiveness," Trump said.

As part of his role, Sacks will “safeguard Free Speech online” and “work on a legal framework so the Crypto industry has the clarity it has been asking for," Trump claimed.

Sacks leads a venture capital firm, hosts several podcasts and formerly served as COO of Paypal. A close friend of Elon Musk, the billionaire X chief who Trump has chosen to lead a "Department of Government Efficiency," Sacks raised money for Trump in the 2024 campaign and has frequently criticized U.S. efforts to aid Ukraine in its defense against a Russian invasion.

While Sacks is not a billionaire like Musk, his appointment closely follows a pattern of Trump favoring deep-pocked 2024 campaign supporters for key administration posts, including at least 11 billionaires. According to a Guardian report, Trump's prospective cabinet is worth $340 billion as of the start of this week.