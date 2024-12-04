Trump nominates billionaire Loeffler to lead Small Business Administration

Donald Trump has tapped former Sen. Kelly Loeffler to serve in his second term as the head of the Small Business Administration.

The president-elect shared the news in a post to Truth Social, saying that Loeffler would make a great administrator who reduces "red tape, and unleash[es] opportunity for our Small Businesses to grow, innovate, and thrive."

"She will focus on ensuring that SBA is accountable to Taxpayers by cracking down on waste, fraud, and regulatory overreach," he wrote.

The former CEO of crypto firm Bakkt is married to Jeffrey Sprecher, whose financial services company Intercontinental Exchange operates the New York Stock Exchange. She was appointed to her Senate seat in Georgia by Gov. Brian Kemp. On the one-year anniversary of her appointment, a Trump-supporting mob stormed the U.S. Capitol. She left the Senate weeks later, having lost her seat to Sen. Raphael Warnock.

Loeffler had planned to vote against the certification of Georgia's electors on January 6 but relented after the riot.

"I fully intended to object to the certification of the electoral votes. However, the events that have transpired today have forced me to reconsider, and I cannot now in good conscience object to the certification of these electors,” she said at the time.

In spite of this, Trump called Loeffler a "tremendous fighter in the U.S. Senate during the first Trump Administration" noting her support for a bill that would strip federal funding from schools that allowed transgender women to compete in women's sports.