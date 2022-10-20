Someone leaked Kelly Loeffler’s texts — including damning message from Brad Raffensperger’s wife

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has obtained 59-pages of text messages from the iPhone of former GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

The newspaper noted messages reportedly sent by Tricia Raffensperger after Loeffler called for her husband, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, to resign on Nov. 9, 2020.

"Never did I think you were the kind of person to unleash such hate and fury on someone in political office of the same party," Tricia Raffensperger reportedly wrote. "I hold you personally responsible for anything that happens to any of my family, from my husband, children and grandchildren."

The newspaper noted Tricia Raffensperger's text "did not appear to receive a reply" from the senator.

"The copies of the text exchanges were sent to the AJC anonymously, and it's not immediately clear how the messages were obtained. The AJC's efforts to identify who sent the text messages were unsuccessful," the newspaper reported. "The AJC confirmed the veracity of the exchanges with four people who were participants in some of the conversations. Reporters contacted everyone identified in the exchanges cited in the story. Several declined to comment; others didn't return phone calls and text messages."

The newspaper said it appeared the 59-page document only related to the elections as there were no other messages or personal texts included.

"As Trump's plan to overturn the election on Jan. 6 unfolded, Loeffler came under increasing pressure from her Georgia colleagues, Republican activists and some of her own aides to join in. One of the most ardent voices who sought to enlist Loeffler was then-Congresswoman-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene," the newspaper reported. "But Loeffler ultimately could not resist Trump's insistence that she support his plan, given threats that he would abandon her campaign. He demanded she announce her support in exchange for Trump holding the last-minute Georgia rally that she desperately needed."

Loeffler ended up announcing she would object to the Electoral College certification and received her election eve rally.

Hours before the rally, Loeffler reportedly texted two Trump aides, Taylor Brown and Stephen Lawson.

"Please make sure Trump [retweets] my statement so I don't get booed off the stage!!" she reportedly texted.

Loeffler went on to lose her runoff election the day before the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

