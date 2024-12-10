Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday he will retaliate if President-elect Donald Trump enacts tariffs on Canada — and it would make life a lot more expensive for Americans.

Trump responded by calling Canada a "state" and giving Trudeau the title of "governor."

Trump has threatened to impose a 25% tariff on Canadian and Mexican imports if the countries fail to reduce the flow of migrants and drugs into the U.S., a standard that Canadian officials say is unfair. Trump said last weekend he "can't guarantee" that the tariffs won't raise prices for Americans, who cited the economy as their top issue in the Nov. 5 election.

“Trump got elected on a commitment to make life better and more affordable for Americans, and I think people south of the border are beginning to wake up to the real reality that tariffs on everything from Canada would make life a lot more expensive,” Trudeau said at an event at the Halifax Chamber of Commerce, per The Associated Press.

Trump's administration imposed tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum during his first term. Canada retaliated by putting billions of new duties against the U.S., choosing products that would make a political impact as well as an economic one.

“It was the fact that we put tariffs on bourbon and Harley-Davidsons and playing cards and Heinz ketchup and cherries and a number of other things that were very carefully targeted because they were politically impactful to the president’s party and colleagues,” Trudeau said.

Trump later posted on his social media platform Truth Social: “It was a pleasure to have dinner the other night with Governor Justin Trudeau of the Great State of Canada. I look forward to seeing the Governor again soon so that we may continue our in depth talks on Tariffs and Trade, the results of which will be truly spectacular for all!”

The post appeared to reference Trump's recent meeting with Trudeau at Mar-a-Lago, where he was said to joke with the prime minister about Canada joining the U.S. and becoming the 51st state.

About 60% of U.S. crude oil imports are from Canada, and 85% of U.S. electricity imports as well, The Associated Press reported. Canada is also the largest foreign supplier of steel, aluminum and uranium to the U.S.

