Newsmax tells staff to stop bashing Hegseth after Trump call left CEO "shook"

The right-wing media outlet Newsmax has barred its staff from criticizing Pete Hegseth after one of their segments caught the attention of President-elect Donald Trump, Mediaite reported Tuesday.

Last week, Newsmax host Greg Kelly called Hegseth “blackmailable” because of his past and argued that he doesn’t deserve to be secretary of defense because he “hasn’t done nearly enough for MAGA.”

Last month, Trump tapped Hegseth to lead the Pentagon. The nomination has drawn widespread criticism, as the former Fox News host has little experience leading a large organization and is currently facing several sexual abuse allegations, as well as reports of alcoholism. Hegseth has promised to end diversity initiatives in the military and pursue a "war on woke."

Trump’s team immediately got in touch with Newsmax’s CEO Chris Ruddy to complain, sources told Mediaite. Those sources also said that Trump himself called Ruddy directly, but Newsmax denied this.

“President Trump never called Mr. Ruddy about the Hegseth nomination, and he never expressed dissatisfaction with Greg Kelly’s show in any way,” the network said in a statement.

Despite the denial, sources told Mediaite Ruddy was “shook.” Newsmax employees were subsequently told to “focus on the positive” when covering Hegseth and to “pivot” topics if he is brought up by guests.

“Any issues following this will result in termination,” Newsmax’s chief operating officer Elliott Jacobson told staff.