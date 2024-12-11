"The less we do, the better": Outgoing GOP Rep. Good celebrates do-nothing session of Congress

Outgoing Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., celebrated the fact that Congress got little done during his tenure in a farewell address.

Speaking in the House on Wednesday, Good cheered on his colleagues for obstructing the agenda of President Joe Biden and avoiding the work of governance.

"The less we do, the better," he said. "In fact, we should be proud of the accusation that over the past two years, this congress has done less than most congresses. As Republicans, what should we have done more of that Biden and [Senate Majority Leader Chuck] Schumer would agree to do?"

Good has been an obstructionist for all of his short tenure in the lower chamber. Elected in 2020, one of his first votes after being sworn in was an objection to the certification of Biden's electoral college victory. Good, a former chair of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, kicked off a small-scale civil war between Trump hardliners when they found him to be insufficiently in the bag for the president-elect.

His devotion to claims of voter fraud came in handy when he lost his seat this year to a Trump-backed challenger. He cried foul, pushing claims of a conspiracy against him that didn't pass muster with his fellow Republicans. If there were any sour grapes over his ouster, he didn't let it show. He continued to praise the Trump agenda from the House floor.

"When I first ran for Congress in 2020, I presumed I would have the opportunity to serve with President Trump, help him build on the successes of his first term, and help him enact his second-term agenda," he said. "Unfortunately, that has not been the case. And like most Republicans, my efforts have been, by extreme necessity, directed at fighting the Democrat agenda."