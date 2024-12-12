Queen of Christmas Mariah Carrey to open at NFL Christmas Day game on Netflix

Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey will be opening the NFL's Christmas Day game on Netflix.

The "All I Want for Christmas Is You" pop star will sing her annual record-breaking Christmas classic in a taped performance to kick off the day's two football games, Netflix announced Thursday.

This will be a big venture for Netflix which will livestream both games on its worldwide platform, bringing the streamer deeper into the sports entertainment realm. On Christmas Day, current Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs will play against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. ET, followed by the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans at 4:30 p.m. ET. However, this match will also be graced with a halftime performance from another pop diva, Beyoncé, who is set to perform from her country album "Cowboy Carter."

Meanwhile, Carey has just returned from her Christmas tour across the country. The pop singer is also celebrating the 30th anniversary of her holiday album "Merry Christmas" and her smash hit "All I Want for Christmas." According to RIAA, the song has been verified platinum 16 times, which makes it the highest-certified single ever from a female artist.

In an interview with the New York Times last month, Carey talked about her lasting success. “It’s really rewarding, and I’m just grateful and thankful for it and for all the people that come up and say, ‘I love your music,’ or, ‘I listen to your Christmas music in July’ — that started to become a thing,” she said. “I’ve always wanted to do this for my life, and so now we get to do it.”