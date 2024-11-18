Beyoncé will perform songs from "Cowboy Carter" at NFL Christmas halftime live on Netflix

Giddyup, cowboy! It's a Lone Star Christmas miracle. Beyoncé will be performing at the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans Christmas Day halftime show in the Space City.

The Houston-born pop star will return to her hometown for Netflix's first-ever live stream of the Dec. 25 football game between the Ravens and the Texans to be held at NRG Station at 4:30 p.m. ET. Beyoncé is no stranger to performing at the NFL's halftime shows having performed twice at the Super Bowl: once in 2013 as the headliner and again in 2016 joining Coldplay and Bruno Mars. Beyoncé's solo performance at the Super Bowl halftime show is the second most-watched Super Bowl halftime show in history at the time.

However, this halftime show will be different and it's being kept under wraps. But it will bring more of the singer's Southern charms. According to Netflix, the halftime performance will be the first time Beyoncé performs music from her Grammy-nominated country album "Cowboy Carter."

Beyoncé also took to Instagram late Sunday evening to tease her fans about the performance and posted a trailer showing her standing on a car covered in roses, with a pair of longhorns mounted on the hood. Dressed in red, white and blue with a matching white cowboy hat, she catches a football while the intro song to "Cowboy Carter," "Ameriican Requiem" is played.

Beyoncé hasn't been afraid to ruffle feathers on stage. In the past, her performances have been met with conservative backlash, latching onto the political undertones of her song "Formation" and showcasing Southern Black history.