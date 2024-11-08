Beyoncé and Taylor Swift top the 2025 Grammy nominations

Breakthrough artists like Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter make their mark as well

By Nardos Haile

Staff Writer

Published November 8, 2024 12:57PM (EST)

Beyoncé performs onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)
The biggest night in music is just around the corner — and this year, the competition is stiff after a summer dominated by pop divas and male country stars.

In the last year, some of music's biggest and most recognizable faces have released chart-topping, infectious pop music. Artists like Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter and Charli XCX reached stratospheric heights after years of slowly rising in the industry. The Recording Academy's best new artist category is a competitive entree this year with women in pop like Carpenter, Roan and British artist Raye finally earning their flowers.

Even seasoned artists like Beyoncé and Taylor Swift made it a year worth celebrating in music with their spring album releases "Cowboy Carter" and "The Tortured Poets Department."  Respectively, these dominating pop forces received nods for the prestigious album of the year recognition for their work, which marks Beyoncé as the most Grammy-nominated artist in history with 99 nods. Pop wasn't the only music this year that resonated with people. Country hits from Teddy Swims, Shaboozey and Post Malone also received recognition. 

The 67th Grammys are set to be on Sunday, Feb. 2, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Here 's a list of the top nominations for the 2025 Grammys. Check out the full list here:

 
Best pop solo performance

"Bodyguard" – Beyoncé

"Espresso" – Sabrina Carpenter 

"Birds of a Feather" – Billie Eilish 

"Apple" – Charli XCX 

"Good Luck, Babe!" – Chappell Roan 

 
Best pop duo/group performance
"Us" – Gracie Abrams featuring Taylor Swift
"Levii's Jeans" – Beyoncé featuring Post Malone
"Guess" – Charli XCX and Billie Eilish 
"The Boy Is Mine" – Ariana Grande, Brandy and Monica
"Die With A Smile" – Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
 
Best rock album
"Happyness Bastards" – The Black Crowes
"Romance" – Fontaines D.C.
"Saviors" – Green Day
"Tangk" – Idles
"Dark Matter" – Pearl Jam
"Hackney Diamonds" – The Rolling Stones
"No Name" – Jack White
 
Best alternative music performance

"Neon Pill" – Cage The Elephant

"Song of the Lake" – Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

"Starburster" – Fontaines D.C.

'Bye Bye" – Kim Gordon

"Flea" – St. Vincent

 
Best new artist

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

Raye

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

 
Best R&B performance

"Guidance" – Jhené Aiko

"Residuals" – Chris Brown

"Here We Go (Uh Oh) – Coco Jones

"Made for Me (Live on BET) – Muni Long

"Saturn" – SZA

 
Best R&B album

"11:11 (Deluxe) – Chris Brown

"Vantablack" – Lalah Hathaway 

"Revenge" – Muni Long

"Algorithm" – Lucky Daye

"Coming Home" – Usher

 
Best melodic rap performance

"Kehlani" -–Jordan Adetunji featuring Kehlani

"Spaghettii" – Beyoncé featuring Linda Martell and Shaboozey

"We Still Don't Trust You" – Future and Metro Boomin Featuring The Weeknd

"Big Mama" – Latto

"3:AM" – Rapsody featuring Erykah Badu

 
Best musical theater album

"Hell's Kitchen"

"Merrily We Roll Along"

"The Notebook"

"The Outsiders"

"Suffs"

"The Wiz"

 
Best country solo performance

"16 Carriages" – Beyoncé

"I'm Not Okay" – Jelly Roll

"The Architect" – Kacey Musgraves

"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" – Shaboozey

"It Takes A Woman" – Chris Stapleton

 
 
Best country album

"Cowboy Carter" – Beyoncé

"F-1 Trillon" – Post Malone

"Deeper Well" – Kacey Musgraves

"Higher" – Chris Stapleton

"Whirlwind" – Lainey Wilson

 
Song of the year

"A Bar Song (Tipsy) – Shaboozey 

"Birds of a Feather" – Billie Eilish

"Die With A Smile" – Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

"Fortnight" – Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone

"Good Luck, Babe!" – Chappell Roan

"Not Like Us" – Kendrick Lamar

"Please Please Please" – Sabrina Carpenter

"Texas Hold 'Em" – Beyoncé

 
 
Record of the year

"Now and Then" – The Beatles

Texas Hold 'Em" – Beyoncé

"Espresso" – Sabrina Carpenter

"360" – Charli XCX

"Birds of a Feather" – Billie Eilish

"Not Like Us" – Kendrick Lamar

"Good Luck, Babe!" – Chappell Roan

"Fortnight" – Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone

 
Album of the year

"New Blue Sun" – André 3000

"Cowboy Carter" – Beyoncé

"Short N' Sweet" – Sabrina Carpenter

"Brat" – Charli XCX

"Djesse Vol. 4" – Jacob Collier

"Hit Me Hard and Soft" – Billie Eilish

"The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess" – Chappell Roan

"The Tortured Poets Department" – Taylor Swift

By Nardos Haile

Nardos Haile is a staff writer at Salon covering culture. She’s previously covered all things entertainment, music, fashion and celebrity culture at The Associated Press. She resides in Brooklyn, NY.

