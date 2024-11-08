Beyoncé and Taylor Swift top the 2025 Grammy nominations

The biggest night in music is just around the corner — and this year, the competition is stiff after a summer dominated by pop divas and male country stars.

In the last year, some of music's biggest and most recognizable faces have released chart-topping, infectious pop music. Artists like Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter and Charli XCX reached stratospheric heights after years of slowly rising in the industry. The Recording Academy's best new artist category is a competitive entree this year with women in pop like Carpenter, Roan and British artist Raye finally earning their flowers.

Even seasoned artists like Beyoncé and Taylor Swift made it a year worth celebrating in music with their spring album releases "Cowboy Carter" and "The Tortured Poets Department." Respectively, these dominating pop forces received nods for the prestigious album of the year recognition for their work, which marks Beyoncé as the most Grammy-nominated artist in history with 99 nods. Pop wasn't the only music this year that resonated with people. Country hits from Teddy Swims, Shaboozey and Post Malone also received recognition.

The 67th Grammys are set to be on Sunday, Feb. 2, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Here 's a list of the top nominations for the 2025 Grammys. Check out the full list here:

Best pop solo performance "Bodyguard" – Beyoncé "Espresso" – Sabrina Carpenter "Birds of a Feather" – Billie Eilish "Apple" – Charli XCX "Good Luck, Babe!" – Chappell Roan

Best pop duo/group performance "Us" – Gracie Abrams featuring Taylor Swift "Levii's Jeans" – Beyoncé featuring Post Malone "Guess" – Charli XCX and Billie Eilish "The Boy Is Mine" – Ariana Grande, Brandy and Monica "Die With A Smile" – Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

Best rock album "Happyness Bastards" – The Black Crowes "Romance" – Fontaines D.C. "Saviors" – Green Day "Tangk" – Idles "Dark Matter" – Pearl Jam "Hackney Diamonds" – The Rolling Stones "No Name" – Jack White

Best alternative music performance "Neon Pill" – Cage The Elephant "Song of the Lake" – Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds "Starburster" – Fontaines D.C. 'Bye Bye" – Kim Gordon "Flea" – St. Vincent

Best new artist Benson Boone Sabrina Carpenter Doechii Khruangbin Raye Chappell Roan Shaboozey Teddy Swims

Best R&B performance "Guidance" – Jhené Aiko "Residuals" – Chris Brown "Here We Go (Uh Oh) – Coco Jones "Made for Me (Live on BET) – Muni Long "Saturn" – SZA

Best R&B album "11:11 (Deluxe) – Chris Brown "Vantablack" – Lalah Hathaway "Revenge" – Muni Long "Algorithm" – Lucky Daye "Coming Home" – Usher

Best melodic rap performance "Kehlani" -–Jordan Adetunji featuring Kehlani "Spaghettii" – Beyoncé featuring Linda Martell and Shaboozey "We Still Don't Trust You" – Future and Metro Boomin Featuring The Weeknd "Big Mama" – Latto "3:AM" – Rapsody featuring Erykah Badu

Best musical theater album "Hell's Kitchen" "Merrily We Roll Along" "The Notebook" "The Outsiders" "Suffs" "The Wiz"

Best country solo performance "16 Carriages" – Beyoncé "I'm Not Okay" – Jelly Roll "The Architect" – Kacey Musgraves "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" – Shaboozey "It Takes A Woman" – Chris Stapleton

Best country album "Cowboy Carter" – Beyoncé "F-1 Trillon" – Post Malone "Deeper Well" – Kacey Musgraves "Higher" – Chris Stapleton "Whirlwind" – Lainey Wilson

Song of the year "A Bar Song (Tipsy) – Shaboozey "Birds of a Feather" – Billie Eilish "Die With A Smile" – Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars "Fortnight" – Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone "Good Luck, Babe!" – Chappell Roan "Not Like Us" – Kendrick Lamar "Please Please Please" – Sabrina Carpenter "Texas Hold 'Em" – Beyoncé

Record of the year "Now and Then" – The Beatles Texas Hold 'Em" – Beyoncé "Espresso" – Sabrina Carpenter "360" – Charli XCX "Birds of a Feather" – Billie Eilish "Not Like Us" – Kendrick Lamar "Good Luck, Babe!" – Chappell Roan "Fortnight" – Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone