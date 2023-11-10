Grammys: Taylor Swift surpasses Paul McCartney with history-making song of the year nomination

SZA is capping off an already successful year with a leading nine Grammy Award nominations.

In addition to her album of the year nod for "SOS," the singer-songwriter's single "Kill Bill" has picked up nominations for record and song of the year. In April, the track became SZA's first No. 1 hit on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

With seven nods each, Phoebe Bridgers and Victoria Monét are the second most nominated recording artists. They're tied with Serban Ghenea, a mix engineer on two record of the year nominees: Olivia Rodrigo's "Vampire" and Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero." Along with Miley Cyrus, Rodrigo and Swift have six nominations apiece. Like SZA, all three are nominees in the all-genre fields of album, record and song of the year.

Though not on top of the nominations leaderboard, Swift has made history — twice. With "Anti-Hero," she becomes the first songwriter to be nominated seven times for song of the year. (Swift was previously tied with six-time nominees Paul McCartney and Lionel Richie.) Additionally, Swift ties Barbra Streisand for the most album of the year nods by a female recording artist. "Midnights" lifts Swift to six total nominations in the category. (Streisand recently released her memoir, "My Name is Barbra.")

One way to sum up the nominations? "It’s clear that it’s a woman’s world in the music universe right now," Chris William writes for Variety.

The 67th annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast live from Los Angeles by CBS on Sunday, Feb. 4 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Read the full list of nominees here.