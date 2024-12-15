"How many rapists are in my wallet?": Rock questions "worst president ever" Trump talk on "SNL"

Chris Rock pulled no punches in his return to "Saturday Night Live."

Rock's wide-ranging monologue, the comic joked about Elon Musk, the shooting of healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, but he saved his best jabs for President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump.

He started with talk of Trump's "good year," noting that Trump "survived an assassination attempt" and "won the presidency again" before being named Time's "Person of the Year."

"You know, it could happen to a nicer guy," he quipped.

While he's certainly no fan of Trump, Rock gave no space to people who think Trump will be the worst president in the history of the United States.

"Dude it's the United States presidency. Come on, We've had some presidents. This is not the most dignified job in the world," he said. "We've had presidents show up to the inauguration with pregnant slaves. And I'm just talking about Bill Clinton."

He added that some of our most venerated presidents were deeply immoral.

"You know the history of this country. You know how many rapists are in my wallet right now?" he asked. "A cup of coffee in America costs seven rapists, but Trump's going to get it down to three."

Rock turned to Biden, talking about his age and his controversial pardon of his son.

"I gotta hand it to Joe, man,” Rock said. “You know, he don’t move as fast as he used to. He don’t talk as fast as he used to. But that middle finger still works, boy."

Watch the entire monologue below: