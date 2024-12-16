Luigi Mangione documentary underway in collaboration with "Going Clear" director, Alex Gibney

It's been less than two weeks since UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was gunned down in broad daylight outside a midtown Manhattan hotel. Yet, documentarians are already fast at work with the creation of projects centering on his suspected killer, Luigi Mangione.

As Mangione remains in custody at a Pennsylvania state prison facing extradition to New York for a charge of second-degree murder, as well as two gun charges and forgery, Alex Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions and Anonymous Content released details on a documentary underway that will focus on Mangione's infamy and how it reflects on society as a whole.

“From the crime’s seemingly meticulous execution to the alleged killer’s manifesto and his Ivy League background to the public’s unapologetic apathy towards the victim, the investigative deep dive will ask how killers are created, what this killing says about our society and the values we place on who lives and who dies,” an announcement released on Monday details.

As Variety points out, The UnitedHealthcare project marks the third collaboration between Anonymous (“Spotlight,” “The Revenant”) and Jigsaw, which saw the release of "Wise Guy: David Chase & The Sopranos" in 2024. Gibney's works as director include "The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley" and "Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief," winner of three Emmys in 2015.

Leading the charge on Mangione documentaries is "Mangione Manhunt: From Midtown to Altoona," a 30-minute FOX 5 documentary now streaming, with buzz of others to come. Paging Dave Franco . . .