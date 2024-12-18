Adele's song to be pulled globally as plagiarism case continues, Brazilian judge says

One of Adele's songs will be pulled internationally because a Brazilian judge issued an injunction while a plagiarism case against the song continues.

The song "Million Years Ago," featured on the 2015 album "25," must be pulled from all platforms including streaming services, Judge Victor Torres said in an injunction filed Friday, the Agence France Presse reported. Adele is accused of plagiarizing the song because of alleged similarities to a Brazilian samba song called “Mulheres" by Martinho Da Vila. The song's composer, Toninho Geraes, sued Adele for plagiarism in 2021. She and music producer Greg Kurstin co-wrote “Million Years Ago," says the Los Angeles Times.

According to the injunction, the Brazilian counterparts to Adele's labels Sony Music Entertainment and Universal Music could be slapped with an $8,000 fine if they do not comply with the order. Torres demanded the labels to stop “immediately and globally, from using, reproducing, editing, distributing or commercializing” the song.

Adele's representatives did not respond to the LA Times' request to comment.

Geraes’ attorney blasted Adele, calling the song a “parasitic use” of Brazilian music and saying he will work to keep the song off radio, TV, streaming services and other platforms worldwide.

Meanwhile, the British singer has just wrapped her years-long Las Vegas residency and said she would now take a hiatus from touring, music and public life.

In a show in Germany in the fall, the singer said, “I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself and I want to live it now.”