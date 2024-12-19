7 of the most fearless comedy specials you might have missed this year

From the moment the Golden Globes added a category for best stand-up comedy performance, cynics like me had doubts. Globes voters have a longstanding tendency to reward celebrity over quality, and last year’s inaugural comedy nominees and eventual winner Ricky Gervais proved that. In its second year, the Globes made more defensible selections. Or maybe the very famous comedians they selected simply did better work.

Either way, it’s tough to find much fault with a nominees list that includes Jamie Foxx, Nikki Glaser (who’s also hosting the Globes telecast), Seth Meyers, Adam Sandler, Ali Wong and Ramy Youssef, save for the gender imbalance. Each of their specials deserves appreciation. Wong, Glaser and Youssef evolved their work beyond what we’ve come to expect of them. Meyers is consistently sharp and amiable and, yes, famous, but perhaps slightly less than Sandler and Foxx.

Yet there’s a wealth of more creatively adventurous comedy out around that doesn’t have “for your consideration” campaigns behind it. Too much, really, to be encapsulated in one brief category or any person’s highly subjective short list. Here are a few extraordinary 2024 specials you might have missed, along with an upcoming one that you shouldn’t.

01 "Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special" (Netflix) Rachel Bloom (John Nacion/Getty Images) Purists may argue with our lumping in Bloom’s Off-Broadway one-woman show with classic stand-up sets. Well, plenty of straight-up comedians produce sets that are essentially long-form storytelling, and nobody complains. Also, and this is important, who cares? I’d rather watch the star and co-creator of the dearly departed “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” process the death of her longtime musical collaborator Adam Schlesinger in song than endure most comedians’ attempts to do something similar. Few can do that quite well, but even fewer can deftly transform their experience with pandemic-era grief into a dark, nimble songbook that includes a lullaby to her newborn daughter with the refrain “Please Don’t Die.” Bloom’s special wasn’t supposed to be . . . this. She opens with a weird ditty about trees that smell like male ejaculate while dancing under a parasol. But then Death interrupts with a heckle – no really, he’s played by David Hull – to remind her, and us, that we can only pretend to ignore the pandemic’s lasting toll for so long. Bloom lands on the wisdom, set to an appropriate if ludicrous closing number, that we need to acknowledge the inevitability of death while continuing to live fully for our loved ones.

02 "Neal Brennan: Crazy Good" (Netflix) Neal Brennan (Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix) Brennan opens his special with what he says is terrible news for anyone there to support a “fellow traveler” in hinterlands of depression: “I feel pretty great!” This refers to his previous inward-looking Netflix specials “3 Mics” in 2017 and “Blocks” in 2021. “Crazy Good” is a more classic stand-up effort to scrutinize the lunacy of the world around us. His material ranges from his conflicted relationship with social media to his impatience with the prevailing tendency to view comics as moral authority figures — i.e. we're taking the opinions of clowns seriously; that's a serious problem. ( Yeah. No kidding .) At the same time, he also posits that massive talent is often the result of some kind of mania, making society’s insistence on lionizing those people misguided. “Look, you do your best with the mental health stuff. Therapy, medication, whatever you’re gonna do,” he says. “Just know that if you don’t get there, some of the greatest things that have ever happened on Earth were created by psychopaths and drug addicts.” Brennan is neither (as far as we know!), and here's hoping he keeps riding his positive mood.

03 "Michelle Buteau: A Buteau-ful Mind at Radio City Music Hall" (Netflix, Dec. 31) Michelle Buteau: A Buteau-ful Mind at Radio City Music Hall (Clifton Prescod/Netflix) Given her high profile within Netflix's comedy stable, it's surprising Buteau didn't score a Globe nomination for this. She has a new season of " Survival of the Thickest " on the way, co-starred in an acclaimed movie, "Babes," and capped a stellar 2024 run by recording this special at Radio City Music Hall, becoming the first female comedian to do so. (Not to mention the joy she continues to offer as "The Circle" host/narrator.) We’re obligated to be careful with what we say beyond this, owing to the review embargo on "A Buteau-ful Mind," which premieres on New Year's Eve. But it merits including in a list of worthwhile 2024 stand-up because it's a smart, entirely welcoming conversation starter for all the right reasons, placing a neat bow on the “her-story” she makes simply by deservedly taking up space on that stage.

04 "Alex Edelman: Just for Us" (Max) Alex Edelman: Just For Us (Sarah Shatz/HBO) Some very famous comics are basically trolls. Others are experts at dispensing with trolls. Edelman, though, took on his Internet haters in a different way, creating a list of antisemitic accounts (under a title that is the ultimate troll) that some interpreted as a handy way to stay in touch with each other. When one posted an open invitation to meet up in Queens to talk about their “whiteness,” Edelman decided he’d show up too. (“As an Ashkenazi Jew, I have questions about my whiteness!” he joked.) This Emmy-winning special chronicles what happened in that meeting, from the banal to the hysterical. It also inspired him to consider a few revelations about himself, including his reflexive empathy, tendency to be overly accommodating and a love of pastries. Edelman’s adventure is more enlightening than frightening, reminding us that this hatred can’t be reasoned with, but it’s also lazy and can be disempowered by leaning on our humor and humanity. “[T]here’s a huge part of me that genuinely walked into this room thinking, ‘They’re just antisemites because they haven’t met Alex yet!’” he shares near the show’s close. By then you’ll understand why he felt that way. Edelman explains he’s only telling us things he thinks we’d enjoy – and he’s right. We do.

05 "Langston Kerman: Bad Poetry" (Netflix) Langston Kerman (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images) This special’s title is inspired by an extended bit from Kerman’s days as a teacher, when he was ruthlessly heckled by a student to a degree that he envisioned sidesplitting dark fantasies of what he would do or say to shut her down if he weren't a responsible adult. Kerman’s easy, bright smile and genial energy make it easy to picture him as a nurturing sort – which he is, revealed in his detour through jokes about marriage and fatherhood. This may be weird to say about a comedy special spiked with punchlines only a professional can get away with, but the top strength of “Bad Poetry” is that it feels cozy. Kerman and his director John Mulaney chose to stage it inside a Chicagoland icon, the Green Mill, producing an intimate feeling as opposed to the grandeur of large standing. This plays into our sense of Kerman’s familiarity since he’s popping up on more and more shows these days, the latest being “ English Teacher ” and his director’s live variety experiment “John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A.”, which he also wrote for. But he’s also some version of that guy who lures us into dropping our defenses so that his increasingly bizarre gags take us by surprise. By the time he launched into his memory of crashing a softball game for his birthday, I'd guffawed myself to exhaustion. If this is what Kerman achieves with his first special, he'll probably knock us out the next time.

06 "Kyle Kinane: Dirt Nap" (YouTube) Kyle Kinane (David A. Smith/Getty Images) Kinane is the second comedian on this list whose latest special dives into the pandemic’s acceleration of our unreality with a creatively oblique approach, starting by boiling down the “ Fast & Furious ” franchise to its aggressively stupid essence before making pointed jokes about MAGA wingnuts decrying socialism while enjoying a national park. The meat of its 71 minutes covers Kinane’s move from Los Angeles to Portland with his partner, and his neighbors’ imagined distrust of a childless couple whose recycling container is full of empty baby food jars and booze bottles. All this circles back to Kinane’s cat, Dirt Nap, a creature that’s equal parts wonder, horror and wreck, kind of an avatar for America writ large. Kinane is never that obvious and serves his political digs in sprinkles. And you may appreciate the expertise with which he narratively wanders, sometimes in a way that feels like he’s jumping dimensions, only to return to a place in the story that lets you know he was never lost.