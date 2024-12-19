Protestors assembled outside of Maryland Cracker Barrel after disabled students were refused service

A crowd of protestors organized outside a Cracker Barrel in Waldorf, Maryland after the restaurant was accused of refusing service to students with disabilities during a school field trip in early December.

“We’re protesting, not only for the 11 children that Cracker Barrel discriminated against, but for all kids or humans that are disabled or have special needs,” Dustin Reed, a protestor and parent of one of the students who was discriminated against, told CBS affiliate WUSA during the event on Sunday, Dec. 15.

“I want awareness, I want discrimination to stop in all aspects,” Reed told TODAY.com. “No one deserves that kind of treatment.”

Protestors held up signs in front of the restaurant and chanted, “Can we eat now?,” in support of the students, TODAY reported. Other chants included “Treat us equally,” “Self-determination” and “Shut them down.”

The incident reportedly took place on Tuesday, Dec. 3 when 11 students and seven staff members were allegedly denied service while visiting the Cracker Barrel in Waldorf, according to a statement from Superintendent of Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) Maria V. Navarro. “Prior to the Dec. 3 visit, CCPS staff notified the establishment of the planned visit, including how many were in the party, and shared the community-based instruction (CBI) purpose of the visit,” the statement read. “CCPS staff was reportedly told by restaurant staff that no reservations were necessary. Upon arrival, the students and staff were declined service and asked to no longer include the restaurant on its CBI list. The group was able to place a carry-out order.”

An unnamed representative for Cracker Barrel told TODAY that the denied service was because of staffing issues and a partially closed second dining room. The rep added that Cracker Barrel’s missteps “were unfortunate but were unrelated to the students’ capabilities.”

The restaurant said it fired the general manager and two servers at its Waldorf location. Staff members are currently undergoing specialized training.