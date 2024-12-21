 “Who is in charge?”: Top Democrats criticize Musk’s role in government shutdown drama

Prominent Democrats lambasted Elon Musk’s influence on negotiations to avert this weekend’s potential government shutdown, questioning his behind-the-scenes role in shaping Republican strategy. Rep. Rosa DeLauro, the top Democrat on the Appropriations Committee, said Musk’s involvement suggested he was “calling the shots for Trump and Republicans,” asking pointedly, “Who is in charge?”

The criticism followed a turbulent week on Capitol Hill as Speaker Mike Johnson navigated intense GOP infighting and last-minute demands from President-elect Donald Trump. The Senate ultimately passed a bipartisan funding bill early Saturday, 85-11, avoiding a shutdown hours before the deadline. The package, which temporarily funds federal operations through March and provides $100 billion in disaster aid, excluded Trump’s call for a long-term debt ceiling increase.

The Associated Press reported that Johnson secured House approval, 366-34, after scaling back earlier proposals rejected by Trump and Musk. “This is a good outcome for the country,” Johnson said, adding Trump was “certainly happy about this outcome as well.”

Democrats provided crucial support for the bill, while nearly three dozen conservative Republicans opposed it. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer declared, “There will be no government shutdown,” but emphasized the challenges ahead as Republicans prepare to address the debt ceiling debate next year.

Musk’s involvement, viewed by critics as emblematic of an outsized influence by wealthy individuals, sparked broader concerns. Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders described it as “not democracy, that’s oligarchy.”

President Joe Biden is expected to sign the measure Saturday, bringing a temporary reprieve to federal workers and programs.