These days, it feels like everyone is using Ozempic. The results have been astonishing: The average person taking Ozempic loses about 15 pounds after three months and 27 pounds after six months.

But now it seems there are additional benefits besides weight loss. News reports from The Atlantic and NPR found that Ozempic could curb compulsive habits like online shopping, nail biting, gambling and more.

So if you have a shopping addiction or compulsive habit, could Ozempic help? It might help those struggling with other addictions, but consider how the drug works, its cost and what happens when you stop taking it.

How does Ozempic work?

From the outside, Ozempic seems to be a miracle drug. But here’s how it works: When you indulge in something rewarding, your brain releases dopamine, a feel-good chemical. So your brain tells you to take another bite.

If you struggle with any kind of addiction, you probably know that the urge to use — whether it’s eating a brownie, popping a pill or adding to a shopping cart — starts with an uncomfortable feeling or a sense that you need something right now. Your brain signals you that something is wrong and your automatic response — whatever that is — kicks in.

“For individuals with compulsive shopping tendencies, the act of purchasing can create a dopamine surge similar to eating a favorite food or engaging in other pleasurable activities,” said financial therapist Dr. Alex Melkumian, Psy.D, LMFT.

Some patients who are on Ozempic for weight loss or diabetes management have discovered that it also curbs their shopping habits. That’s because what Ozempic does isn’t necessarily limited to food cravings. It could apply to many types of cravings.

Can Ozempic stop addiction?

People who have compulsive food cravings often describe hearing a constant or semi-constant background voice telling them to eat. When they take a drug like Ozempic, the food cravings cease or become quieter. However, that might not be the only result.

Patients who are taking Ozempic for weight loss or diabetes management have also discovered fewer cravings for other addictive behaviors.

“The chatter, often referred to as ‘food noise,’ is something we frequently hear about, but what I have noticed is that other rumination-related behaviors also seem to take a back seat,” said psychotherapist Rachel Goldberg, LMFT, PMH-C.

Some anecdotal data has found that patients who use Ozempic may also find themselves stopping smoking or using drugs less - even if that’s not the reason they were initially prescribed the drug.

What happens after using Ozempic?

One of the most noticeable problems with Ozempic is that — like any drug — it only works while you’re on it. If you stop taking the drug, then you may notice those cravings come back.

And since Ozempic has not been studied and approved for use in other addictive behaviors, it’s hard to say what will happen if you’re taking Ozempic for a shopping addiction and stop using it. If you quit using the drug and the craving comes back, you’ll need another tool to help you cope.

"Long-term treatment often benefits from combining pharmacological support with therapeutic interventions"

“While these medications can help reduce urges, long-term treatment often benefits from combining pharmacological support with therapeutic interventions, such as cognitive-behavioral therapy or financial therapy, to address the underlying emotional drivers and build sustainable habits,” Melkumian said.

The cost of Ozempic

Like any prescription drug, the downside to a new drug like Ozempic is the cost. If you have insurance, your monthly cost for Ozempic could be as low as $25. That also depends on your particular insurance.

However, if you don’t have insurance — or your insurance provider doesn’t cover Ozempic — then you could pay up to $1,000 a month. You may be able to find coupons and discount programs to lower the cost, but many of these require that you meet certain income criteria or receive other types of government assistance.

If you truly have a shopping addiction, the money you save may outweigh the cost of Ozempic. Unfortunately, getting a prescription for Ozempic or another semaglutide drug might be harder than it seems if you don’t have diabetes or need to lose weight.

If you’re struggling with compulsive spending, talking to a therapist specializing in addiction can be helpful. You can find a list of qualified therapists through Psychology Today; filter for addiction specialists.

“What’s important is getting to the root of the issue because while therapists can offer coping strategies and ways to pause spending, the core issue lies deeper,” Goldberg said. “If the root cause isn't addressed, even with tools in place to control the behavior, the person may eventually find other ways to act out the compulsion.”