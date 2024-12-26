Giddyup! Did Beyoncé just hint at a "Cowboy Carter" tour?

Get your cowboy boots and hats ready — Beyoncé is teasing her fans with a surprise in the new year.

The 32-time Grammy winner has left her Beyhive in anticipation after she treated her fans and football watchers everywhere to Netflix's NFL Christmas Gameday performance. The Houston-born singer performed her Grammy-nominated country album "Cowboy Carter" for the first time ever in what Netflix has dubbed "Beyoncé Bowl." She ended the performance with a literal bang (with a banner reading "Bang!") and dropped a breadcrumb for her fans hinting that there's more to come.

Beyoncé posted a teaser video on her social media accounts shortly after the halftime show. In the video, Beyoncé's firmly sits on a white horse, waving a large American flag in her hands. Then the singer looks straight into the camera and the date "1.14.25" flashes on the screen in red.

Many have speculated that the date could mean the third installment of her album series which began with "Renaissance" continued with "Cowboy Carter" and will conclude with a mysterious Act III project. But others have also pointed out that it could be a potential tour announcement for her album "Cowboy Carter." More than a year after her incredibly successful international Renaissance Tour, it's possible the prolific artist could hit the road again to tour the album she has only performed live once.

It's also important to note that Live Nation, the entertainment company that runs Ticketmaster, reposted Beyoncé's teaser trailer, leading fans to assume that an unannounced tour is coming soon. This isn't the first time the pop diva has left a trail of crumbs for her fans. Prior to the release of "Cowboy Carter," Beyoncé appeared in a costly Verizon commercial during the Super Bowl in which the singer announced at the end, "OK, they ready — drop the new music. I told y’all the ‘Renaissance’ is not over."

Immediately after the commercial aired across the country, a new teaser trailer dropped on her Instagram, in which she is riding in a Texas taxi with a license plate that reads "Texas Hold ‘Em," revealing an upcoming album, "Renaissance Act II" and a late March release.

Since "Cowboy Carter's" release earlier this year, the singer has mostly avoided public performances except for the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans game. While the singer has performed at other Super Bowl halftime shows the singer's first Christmas Day game was an equally elaborate production with countless HBCU marching band members and dancers. The nearly 15-minute long performance included parts of "Cowboy Carter's" lore, Southern Black history and special cameos from Post Malone, Shaboozey, Reyna Roberts, Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy and daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

We need your help to stay independent Subscribe today to support Salon's progressive journalism

Draped in all white and a giant cowboy hat, Beyoncé sang some of "Cowboy Carter's" most infectious songs beginning with "16 Carriages" and transitioning to "Blackbiird," the Beatles cover.

She brought the house down with the dance tune “Ya Ya” and rapped with the country hitmaker Shaboozey in “Spaghettii." The sultry “Levii's Jeans" also got its moment with a smiling and giddy Post Malone. The singer closed her ambitious performance with the Billboard No. 1 hit, "Texas Hold 'Em" while rising into the sky above thousands of people, belting her heart out.

"Cowboy Carter" is Beyoncé's eighth album and her first project to enter and dominate the country music charts. In April this year, the Texas pop star became the first-ever Black woman to top the Billboard's country album charts. "Cowboy Carter" features country icons like Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson and Linda Martell and has now become the most Grammy-nominated country album ever. Beyoncé has become the most nominated Grammy artist of all time with 99 nominations. Her album is also up for the coveted album of the year award.

The "Beyoncé Bowl" performance of "Cowboy Carter" will be available to stream as a standalone special later this week, Netflix announced.