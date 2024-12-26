"Wicked" has a sing-along version you can now annoy your family with at home

The wait is over. "Wicked" is coming to homes with a bonus sing-along version.

Before the year's end, the Golden Globe-nominated movie musical adaptation directed by Jon M. Chu will find there's no place like home. Families can now endlessly rewatch the triumphs and tribulations of two unlikely friends: social outcast Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and popular Glinda (Ariana Grande) at Shiz University in the whimsical world of Oz.

Universal Pictures announced Thursday that the movie will be available on digital platforms on New Year's Eve, Dec. 31. The Blu-ray and DVD versions of the movie will also be available to purchase on Feb. 4.

Among the bonus features are a sing-along version, a 40-minute behind-the-scenes featurette on the onscreen magic to create Oz, and deleted and extended scenes.

Many have sung along to "Wicked" in theaters at specific sing-along screenings across the country. However, some have also begun breaking out in song during regular screenings of the movie, leading to some pushback from annoyed audience members.

Last month, AMC Theaters issued a new advisory to prohibit singing during the musical. The warning stated, "No talking. No texting. No singing. No wailing. No flirting. And absolutely no name-calling. Enjoy the magic of movies."