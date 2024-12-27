Here’s how much debt shoppers racked up this holiday season

Less than half of those who accrued more debt intended to do so

By Cara Michelle Smith

Senior Writer

Published December 27, 2024 12:34PM (EST)

Pedestrians carry Harrods shoppins bags, in London, on December 22, 2024 on the last weekend before Christmas. (JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
For many Americans, ‘tis the season of giving gifts, stuffing stockings and racking up more credit card debt

Roughly 36% of Americans took on new credit card debt during the 2024 holiday season, accruing an average of $1,181, according to a survey conducted by LendingTree. That debt wasn’t on anyone’s wish lists — just 44% of those shoppers intended to take on new debt this season, the survey found. 

Holiday debt wasn’t distributed equally. Shoppers earning six-figure annual salaries took on the most debt, the survey found, at an average of $1,429, while those earning between $30,000 and $49,000 annually accrued an average of $909 in debt this holiday season.

Overall, consumer prices were up during this year’s holiday shopping season compared to 2023. The Consumer Price Index, which measures the average price shoppers pay for a basket of frequently bought items, was up 2.7% year-over-year, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released in November.

Shoppers this year racked up more debt than they did in 2023. Last year, Americans accrued an average of $1,028 in new credit card debt during the holidays, per the LendingTree survey.  

Americans’ collective credit card debt has ballooned in recent years. At the beginning of the year, U.S. shoppers owed more than $1 trillion in credit card debt, per CNBC. The average American was carrying $6,501 in credit card debt at the time.

That didn’t stop shoppers from shelling out this holiday season. Spending at retail stores was up 3.8% year-over-year from Nov. 1 through Christmas Eve, with 10% of it occurring in the last five days of that period. In-store sales were up 2.9%, while online sales rose 6.7%. 

