Bob Dylan acted out "A Complete Unknown's" script before he approved it

Move over Timotheé Chalamet, Bob Dylan might have a career in acting . . .

The legendary folk and rock musician was heavily involved in the filmmaking process of his biopic "A Complete Unknown," which follows a young, musically inclined Dylan (Chalamet) as he slowly rises to fame. As Dylan forges a name for himself as a folk musician, he controversially switches from acoustic to electric guitar, changing his career forever.

While the script was being written, Dylan, an executive producer on the film, would reportedly act out scenes with director James Mangold before officially approving the script.

One of the film's producers Peter Jaysen said on the podcast "The Town," “[Dylan] met with Jim Mangold multiple times.

"At one point they sat there and they read the entire script out loud, with Jim Mangold reading every part and stage direction, and Bob Dylan only reading lines of dialogue for himself," Jaysen said. "Through that process, [Dylan] sat there writing notes on the script. At the end of the last session with Jim Mangold, he signed the script and said, ‘Go with God.'”

Even though Dylan "did not have final cut," Jaysen stated Dylan’s role was significant.

Chalamet, who plays a young Dylan in the biopic, also shared with Rolling Stone that the musician went through the film's screenplay line by line.

“Jim has an annotated Bob script lying around somewhere,” he said. “I’ll beg him to get my hands on it. He’ll never give it to me.”

Mangold explained, “I felt like Bob just wanted to know what I was up to. ‘Who is this guy? Is he a s**thead? Does he get it?’ — I think the normal questions anyone asks when they’re throwing themselves in league with someone."

Now out in theaters, "A Complete Unknown" is a film adaptation of the book, "Dylan Goes Electric" by Elijah Wald. The film has landed Chalamet another Golden Globe nomination for best actor in a drama.