Flags will fly at half-mast to honor Jimmy Carter during Trump's inauguration

The country will fly its flags at half-mast for President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration day in honor of former President Jimmy Carter, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 100.

The U.S. Department of Affairs mandates that the American flag should fly at “half-staff for 30 days at all federal buildings, grounds, and naval vessels throughout the United States and its territories and possessions after the death of the president or a former president.”

Under this rule, the flag would remain at half-staff until Jan. 28, a full week after Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

Related Jimmy Carter was ahead of the curve

The president-elect is yet to comment on the tribute to Carter, but he offered his condolences to the Carter family in a Truth Social statement on Sunday.

“I just heard of the news about the passing of President Jimmy Carter. Those of us who have been fortunate to have served as President understand this is a very exclusive club, and only we can relate to the enormous responsibility of leading the Greatest Nation in History,” he wrote of Carter.

“The challenges Jimmy faced as President came at a pivotal time for our country and he did everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans. For that, we all owe him a debt of gratitude.”

Despite the kind words, low-lying flags will likely irk the optic-obsessed Trump, who has been awaiting his momentous return to the White House for the last four years.

Carter will lie in the U.S. Capitol and honored with a state funeral before being laid to rest in his hometown of Plains, Ga., according to a statement from the Carter Center.