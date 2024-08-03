Jimmy Carter hopes to live long enough to vote for Kamala Harris

Nearing his 100th birthday on October 1, former President Jimmy Carter — who entered hospice care on February 18, 2023 — has revealed one goal at the top of his bucket list, which is to cast his vote for Kamala Harris in her presidential race against Donald Trump.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Carter told his son Chip this week, “I’m only trying to make it to vote for Kamala Harris.” Having voted in the Georgia primary in May, despite his ailing health, Carter's grandson, Jason Carter, commented at that time on the former president's will to keep going, saying, “He’s not going to miss an election. It’s important to him. I mean, that’s the person he is,” per USA Today.

“Vice President Harris has the benefit of being part of this ticket and having been a part of this ticket for the last several months and years," Jason Carter said to Fox 5 Atlanta back in July. "She’s run before nationally; she’s been part of the team that beat Trump last time, and she knows how this works."

In 2022, Harris was called "Jimmy Carter 2.0" by Fox News commentator Michael Tammero, after her comments regarding there being a "level of malaise" among Americans two years into the pandemic, which some believed was reminiscent of Carter’s “malaise speech” of July 1979.