Safety warning issued for QVC oven gloves following dozens of injury reports

If you’ve recently purchased oven gloves from QVC as holiday gifts, you may want to check them carefully.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has issued a recall of more than one million pairs of oven gloves sold through QVC’s television and e-commerce channels, citing a potential burn hazard. According to Food & Wine’s Stacey Leasca, the recall was prompted by dozens of injury reports and findings that the gloves may fail to provide adequate heat protection.

The CPSC stated the gloves “can fail to provide sufficient protection from heat, posing a burn hazard to consumers.”

The recalled gloves were sold in a variety of colors and patterns, including blue, yellow, red, floral and summer shell prints. They bear model numbers: K51459, K76398, K47973, K48879, K85322, K96004, K92603, K308719, K309220, K309388 and K309516. They were labeled “Tempt-tations by Tara.”

As of the recall notice, QVC has received 162 reports of gloves failing to provide heat protection, including 92 cases of minor burns. The gloves were sold between August 2018 and August 2024, priced between $4 and $13 per pair or bundled with other kitchen items for $14 to $26 per set.

Consumers who purchased the recalled gloves are advised to stop using them immediately and contact QVC for a refund.