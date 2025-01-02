The common noctule bat (Nyctalus noctula) is a tiny golden-brown thing with just 12-to-18 inch (320 to 450 mm) wingspans, but they can travel long distances. They are found across North America, Europe and Asia, but don’t stay in one place. Like some birds, common noctules migrate long distances depending on the season, and scientists have long wondered how they do so despite the threats posed by predators and climate change, as well as high energy demands. A recent study in the journal Science reveals just how they do it: by literally surfing on the wind produced by incoming storms.

Using GPS and a network of “internet of things” trackers, researchers followed the movements of 71 female bats. They learned that noctules choose to migrate on relatively warm nights when they can rely on lower crosswind speeds and favorable tailwinds; as a result, they can travel more slowly and use less energy. Additionally, the scientists learned that bats are more likely to journey at nights with better wind support in the first half of the spring migration season (mid-April to early May), while pregnant females were more likely to be careful later in the season (mid-May to early June) when it is less feasible to surf on these weather systems.

Navigating storms isn’t the only or even biggest challenge these bats face —the researchers caution that human activity is endangering these bats. For example, bats are vulnerable to climate change, which is primarily caused by human activity. They also face perils unrelated to human activity, such as the dangerous disease white-nose syndrome.

"If action is not taken to address threats facing bat populations, they may not be around much longer to study," study co-author University of Waterloo biologist Liam McGuire said in a statement.