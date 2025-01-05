"Shōgun" sweeps 2025 Golden Globes

"Shōgun" had a winning evening at the 82nd Golden Globes.

The historical Japanese drama scored the big win on Sunday night for best television drama, beating out powerhouse shows like "Squid Game," "Slow Horses" and "The Diplomat." The show's first season, starring Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai and Tadanobu Asano, dominated its stiff competition in other categories as well. The series' lead actors took home the top prize in their respective categories.

"Shōgun" has had its brooms out for quite a while. The series swept the major categories of the 2024 Emmys in September, scoring a record 18 awards out of its 25 nominations.

Sanada's decades-long career in films like "Last Samurai," "Mortal Kombat" and "John Wick 4" have highlighted his impact and importance in global cinema, but his win at the Golden Globes was for best performance by a male actor in a television series drama was a first.

Related The 2025 Golden Globes winners list

"I'd love to say thank you for everyone who's been in my life. All of you have brought me here," Sanada said after his win. "I’d like to say to the young actors and creators in the world: Please be yourself. Believe in yourself and never give up. Good luck.”

Sawai also won her first-ever Golden Globe. Sawai plays Toda Mariko, a noblewoman who is a translator between Toranaga and an English mariner in "Shōgun."

“Thank you to the voters for voting for me, even though I would vote for Kathy Bates any day,” Sawai said, shouting out her fellow nominee, who was nominated for “Matlock.” Asano clinched the win for best performance by a male actor in a supporting role on television for his work as Kashigi Yabushige, the Lord of Izu.

During his acceptance speech, Asano introduced himself to the audience.

"Wow, maybe you don't know me. I'm an actor from Japan and my name is Tadanobu Asano," he said. "This is a very big present for me! I'm very happy. Thank you!"