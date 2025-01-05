"Universe told me, 'You’re not done'": Demi Moore's Golden Globes win is her first award in decades

Demi Moore is finally receiving her flowers.

The 62-year-old actress strutted to the Golden Globes all the way from her hotel in pumps and a metallic gown, primed and ready to take home one of the night's biggest awards. Moore faced a stacked field of nominees for for best female actor performance in comedy or musical, including Cynthia Erivo, Amy Adams and Zendaya. When her moment finally came, "The Substance" actress rose to the occasion with a heart-wrenching acceptance speech.

"I've been doing this a long time, like over 45 years, and this is the first time I've ever won anything as an actor. I'm just so humbled and so grateful," she said in her speech.

Moore has been nominated for four Golden Globes in her decades-long career, with her three prior noms coming for her work in 1991's "Ghost" and 1997's "If These Walls Could Talk." Her portrayal of an aging aerobic television personality in the body-horror satire "The Substance" finally got her over the hump.

"30 years ago, I had a producer tell me I was a popcorn actress. At that time, I made that mean that this [award] wasn't something I was allowed to have," she said. "I thought I couldn't be acknowledged, and I bought in, and I believed that."

Moore said the script for "The Substance" shook her out of that belief.

"This magical, bold, courageous, out-of-the-box, absolutely bonkers script came across my desk...and the universe told me, 'you’re not done,'” she shared on Sunday night.

“I had a woman say to me, 'Just know you will never be enough. You can know the measure of your work if you just put down the measuring stick,'" Moore said. "I treat this as a marker that I do belong. "I treat this as a marker that I do belong."