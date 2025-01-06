Melania Trump documentary in the works from Amazon and Brett Ratner

Melania Trump is going to have her moment in the spotlight.

The soon-to-be-returning first lady has granted Amazon Studios and director Brett Ratner permission to produce a documentary film on her life. According to Variety, the documentary began filming last month after President-elect Donald Trump won the 2024 election against Vice President Kamala Harris. This will mark yet another film about the Trump family, following Ali Abbasi's film, "The Apprentice," starring Sebastian Stan as a young Trump.

An Amazon spokesperson said the film — executive produced by Melania — will be “an unprecedented, behind-the-scenes look” at the first lady and her marriage to the incumbent president.

The studio has slated the documentary for a later 2025 release in theaters and streaming on Prime Video.

The untitled Melania documentary is the first major film production Ratner has worked on since 2014’s "Hercules." The filmmaker had been shunned from Hollywood because of numerous sexual harassment allegations from stars like Olivia Munn, Elliot Page and Natasha Henstridge. At the time, the "Rush Hour" series filmmaker denied the claims, but major studios like Warner Bros. severed ties with Ratner.

Ratner has no glaring ties to Trump, however, the director used Trump International Hotel & Tower as the primary location for his thriller "Tower Heist" in 2011. Variety reported that Trump visited the movie set at least once. Ratner also was formerly in partnership with Trump's former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in a $450 million financing deal with Ratner's production company RatPac-Dune Entertainment and Warner Bros.

“Prime Video will be sharing more details on the project as filming progresses and release plans are finalized. We are excited to share this truly unique story with our millions of customers around the world,” Amazon said in a statement on the upcoming doc.