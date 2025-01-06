"What message does that send?": Capitol police chief suggests J6 pardons would hurt law enforcement

The head of the U.S. Capitol Police has come out against pardons for anyone who attacked members of law enforcement, including those who did so during the Jan. 6 insurrection four years ago, telling The Washington Post that there should be consequences for those who assault police.

According to the Department of Justice, about 140 police officers were assaulted on Jan. 6, including about 80 members of U.S. Capitol Police, one of whom, Brian Sicknick, suffered a stroke and "passed away due to injuries sustained while on-duty," per a news release at the time.

Hundreds of people were ultimately charged for attacking law enforcement, many of whom could be set free if President-elect Donald Trump follows through on his promise to issue pardons "in the first hour" of his presidency. Although Trump has said cases will be examined on an individual basis, he has pledged to free the "vast majority" of people incarcerated for their efforts to block the peaceful transfer of power.

Speaking to the Post, U.S. Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger — framing his remarks as pertaining to a general lack of accountability for attacks on law enforcement — argued that anyone who assaults police should face consequences, regardless of their political beliefs.

“What message does that send? What message does that send to police officers across this nation, if someone doesn’t think that a conviction for an assault or worse against a police officer is something that should be upheld, given what we ask police officers to do every day?” Manger asked.

“This is not about any particular president," Manger continued. "It’s not about any particular pardon. It’s about police officers who are asked to do the things that they’re asked to do, and the community supporting them when they’re hurt, injured, assaulted or killed."