Zendaya and Tom Holland are the "Spiderman" couple made to last

"Spiderman" couple, Zendaya and Tom Holland, are stuck in a love web and can't seem to get out — nor do they want to.

The British-American love story began when the co-stars first met on the set of "Spiderman: Homecoming" in 2017 — with the pair inhabiting the roles of Peter Parker and Michelle "MJ" Jones — and in acting out the franchises' most "endgame" hookup, they were bitten by the love bug in real life.

Their relationship wouldn't be made official until 2021, when they traversed the globe arm in arm for "Spiderman: No Way Home" during their press tour. For the first time publically, the pair were inseparable while doing interviews together, answering questions about who cooks each other dinner and posting loved-up selfies.

Unlike all the other "Spidey" couples who briefly dated on and off set — like the original Peter and MJ, Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst, and Peter and Gwen played by Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone — Holland and Zendaya seem like they are in it for the long haul. After nearly four years together, the co-stars and partners soft-launched their engagement via the flash of a massive rock on Zendaya's finger during the Golden Globes on Sunday.

According to outlets like TMZ and People, a source close to the couple revealed that Holland proposed to Zendaya during the holidays. Just weeks later, Zendaya, nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance in "Challengers," was spotted on the red carpet Sunday evening in a custom orange Louis Vuitton gown, a Bulgari choker and a matching ring on her right hand.

However, watchful red carpet fans and reporters peeped another massive ring on her left ring finger. Per the Los Angeles Times, that specific ring was not mentioned in a Bulgari press release, highlighting the rest of the brand's jewelry Zendaya wore that night.

On the carpet, a recently engaged LA Times reporter flashed her own engagement ring to the "Challengers" star and Zendaya played it cool. The coy actress reportedly smiled, flaunted her shimmering diamond ring back and shrugged her shoulders when asked if she was engaged. People Magazine also clocked that a tiny "T" tattoo for Tom is visible on the actress's ribcage, just barely peaking out of her dress.

Ever since the ring's debut, Zendaya fans have been sleuthing online, looking for confirmation. One person pointed out that the five-carrot, $200,000 Jessica McCormack ring has been on Zendaya's radar since its release in 2022. The X post shows that the actress liked a photo of the ring almost three years ago.

Another person highlighted that during the Globes, Zendaya showed her left hand to "Challengers" producer Amy Pascal. While the camera cut away from Pascal's reaction, Zendaya smiled as Pascal held her left hand.

Even the streaming platform, Max, which hosts the smash Zendaya hit "Euphoria" had something to say about the engagement prior to it being confirmed by sources close to the couple. Max's social media account posted a clip of a viral scene from "Euphoria" with a photo of Zendaya's ring captioned: "I have never, ever been happier." In the video, Alexa Demie's character Maddie asks Rue (Zendaya), "Rue, when was this?" and she replies "Right after New Year's."

"The moment Zendaya knew she’d marry Tom Holland," one fan joked in a social media post of the now infamous video of Holland's viral "Lip Sync Battle" performance against Zendaya, where he danced in the rain in a corset singing to Rihanna's "Umbrella."

This isn't the first time Zendaya has been at the center of engagement buzz although, this time, it looks like the rumors ended up being true.

Last year, the 28-year-old posted a selfie to her Instagram story wearing a ring on her finger, but it was a false alarm for fans getting ahead of themselves.

Zendaya immediately cleared up the confusion, saying, “I posted it for my hat… Like, not for the ring on my right finger, you guys. Seriously, you think that's how I would drop the deuce? Like, what?!”

Zendaya's representatives have yet to comment on the engagement, but a family source confirmed to PEOPLE on Monday.

And in other family planning, Holland hinted in an interview with Men's Health recently that the 28-year-old would like to settle down and leave acting at a certain point in his life.

"When I have kids, you will not see me in movies anymore," Holland said, adding: "Golf and dad. And I will just disappear off the face of the earth."

Holland and Zendaya are set to film the fourth "Spiderman" film sometime later this year.