"Give it all a break": Demi Moore didn't snub Kylie Jenner at the Golden Globes, daughter says

The internet can rest easy — Demi Moore did not ignore Kylie Jenner at the Golden Globes.

After Moore's big win on Jan. 5 for the body-horror satire "The Substance," she briefly stopped at a table with "A Complete Unknown" stars Timotheé Chalamet and Elle Fanning. In a closely analyzed video, Moore hugged Fanning, spoke to Chalamet and seemingly skipped over Chalamet's date, Jenner. Now, the viral video has nearly 30 million views and its wide circulation has pushed Moore's daughter, Tallulah Willis, to address the potential snub, People reported.

Willis took to Instagram to "nip this straight in the bud," clarifying, "We spent New Year's with Elle, so connecting with her after a win was a very organic thing to do."

"This angel was in total shock and delight and moving throughout a warm room of well-wishers," Willis continued. "There was [no] snub of any sort, had she seen KJ wanting to congratulate her she would have fully given her the time and space. Literally just give it all a break and let a gal enjoy her accomplishments!"

While Moore's three daughters were not at the Golden Globes in person, they all gathered to broadcast the award show from home. They celebrated Moore's win for best actress in a comedy or musical in a heartfelt video, showcasing their varied reactions.

In an Instagram story, Willis expressed her love for her mom: "The genuine shock makes me tear up. You are so worthy. The world is seeing you as your family does, and I am beaming with pride."