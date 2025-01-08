"We did not discuss that": Trump spoke to Alito before asking SCOTUS to intervene in hush money case

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito spoke with Donald Trump mere hours before he filed a request for the court to intervene in his New York hush-money case.

The president-elect's legal team filed an emergency application to the highest court on Wednesday, asking the justices to intervene ahead of Trump's upcoming sentencing hearing. The filing asked the court to act to "prevent grave injustice and harm to the institution of the Presidency." Though Alito admitted to speaking with the president-elect on Tuesday, he said they did not discuss his case.

"William Levi, one of my former law clerks, asked me to take a call from President-elect Trump regarding his qualifications to serve in a government position," Alito told ABC News. "We did not discuss the emergency application he filed today, and indeed, I was not even aware at the time of our conversation that such an application would be filed... We also did not discuss any other matter that is pending or might in the future come before the Supreme Court or any past Supreme Court decisions involving the president-elect."

Trump was found guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in May of last year. After several months of delays, Trump was ordered to a sentencing hearing by New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan. Barring intervention from other courts, Trump will be sentenced on Jan. 10.

Merchan has telegraphed that he has no intention of sentencing Trump to jail time or fines. In his order, he shared that the court would not "impose any sentence of incarceration" and floated the idea of an "unconditional discharge," a sentence that comes with no consequences. That did not stop Trump from raging against Merchan and calling for him to be disbarred.

"There has never been a President who was so evilly and illegally treated as I. Corrupt Democrat judges and prosecutors have gone against a political opponent of a President, ME, at levels of injustice never seen before," he wrote on Truth Social earlier this month. "Corrupt judges or judges so blinded by their hatred of me ... are making a mockery of the United States Judicial System, and the World is watching in disgust."