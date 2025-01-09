“To the best, most fabulous next chapter”: Ina Garten whips up a special cocktail for Hoda Kotb

Ina Garten shared some kind words — and a boozy beverage — to celebrate Hoda Kotb’s decades-long stint on TODAY. Kotb, who is leaving the show on Jan. 10, will be replaced by Craig Melvin as the co-anchor of TODAY beginning Jan. 13.

On Thursday’s episode of the show, Garten joined Kotb along with fellow TODAY co-hosts Willie Geist, Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker to share her take on a classic French 75 cocktail. The drink, also called a 75 cocktail, is traditionally made from gin, champagne, lemon juice, lemon zest and sugar.

“To Hoda,” Garten said before she and the co-hosts took a sip from their drinks. “To the best, most fabulous next chapter.”

Garten continued her praises, describing Kotb’s accomplishments as “amazing” and calling her an “extraordinary” person. Kotb, in response, extended a few kind words to Garten.

“You were inspiring before I read your book, but after we read your book, and just got to hear you talk about your life and what you did and what you accomplished. And here you are! You’re like the queen of repotting, reinvention, all the things, right?” Kotb said.

“And I got to tell you, of all the celebs who come through here, the one person who people universally say they can’t wait to talk to, including everybody, is you,” she continued. “But that’s the way it rolls and we know why so I’m honored you came in. Cheers to you.”