Brooke Shields reveals a doctor performed vaginal rejuvenation on her without consent

Brooke Shields has opened up about a traumatic experience with a plastic surgeon.

The former child star has spent several years exploring and sharing her troubling experiences in the limelight. In the past, she has detailed the unwanted sexualization she faced as a child and now in her new memoir, "Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old: Thoughts on Aging as a Woman," she dives further into other violations that have happened to her, revealing that in her 40s, a doctor performed unwanted vaginal rejuvenation surgery on her.

In an Us Weekly interview, Shields, 59, said it all started with a visit to her gynecologist, who asked her whether she experienced discomfort over her labia's size. She replied that she had struggled with "bleeding and chafing" for years and the doctor suggested she could have a surgical reduction, to which Shields agreed.

“I’d be lying if I said I’m not embarrassed to share this very intimate information,” she wrote. “But, if we are to change the way we approach and talk about women’s health, then we need to bring up the uncomfortable but very real issues. Shame is no longer an option.”

However, after the surgery, Shields said the male plastic surgeon, “informed me that he threw in a little bonus. It felt like such an invasion — such a bizarre, like, rape of some kind."

She explained that she and her gynecologist were furious. “Nothing pointed toward this need to be tighter or smaller or firmer or younger, especially there," she said.

But the doctor “legitimately proudly explained to me that he, you know, threw in a little twofer.”

Shields said she never talked about the "irreversible” procedure because she felt “shame” and “anger.”

The star did not take legal action against the doctor.

“I thought, I don’t want anybody else telling me what I have to do,” Shields said.