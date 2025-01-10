Trump receives sentence of "unconditional discharge" in New York hush money case

President-elect Donald Trump appeared via video link at his sentencing hearing in New York on Friday

By Russell Payne

Staff Reporter

Published January 10, 2025 10:26AM (EST)

US President-elect Donald Trump appears remotely for a sentencing hearing in front of New York State Judge Juan Merchan in the criminal case in which he was convicted in 2024 on charges involving hush money paid to a porn star, at New York Criminal Court in Manhattan in New York City, on January 10, 2025. (ANGELA WEISS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Donald Trump received a sentence Friday of "unconditional discharge" as punishment for his felony convictions in the state of New York. 

According to New York state law, unconditional discharge is a sentence "without imprisonment, fine or probation supervision."

Last summer, Trump was convicted on 34 felony counts in New York for falsifying business records relating to payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election. 

The conviction marked the first time that an American president was convicted of a crime and was the only of the three criminal cases against Trump to go to trial. The judge overseeing the case, Juan Merchan, had earlier said he did not plan to give Trump jail time or probation.

Ahead of the sentencing, Trump had repeatedly attempted to have his conviction overturned and his sentencing delayed. On Tuesday, his attorneys asked the Supreme Court to intervene in the criminal sentencing, arguing that it presented a “grave injustice” to the office and the federal government. 

However, the Supreme Court cleared the way for the sentencing late Thursday, with Justice Amy Coney Barrett and Chief Justice John Roberts joining the court's liberals in allowing the sentencing to go forward. The other conservative justices would have granted Trump’s request to block the sentencing.

Trump was not physically present at the New York courtroom but rather attended virtually from Palm Beach, Florida, where he resides and has been holding court at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

By Russell Payne

Russell Payne is a staff reporter for Salon. His reporting has previously appeared in The New York Sun and the Finger Lakes Times.

