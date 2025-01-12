"A truly evil guy": Bannon bashes Musk as MAGA infighting continues

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon doesn't like the man who currently has the president-elect's ear.

Bannon went nuclear on Elon Musk in an interview with Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera earlier this week, telling the outlet he wants to have Musk "run out of here by Inauguration Day."

“He is a truly evil guy, a very bad guy. I made it my personal thing to take this guy down,” Bannon said, according to English excerpts published by Breitbart. “Before, because he put money in, I was prepared to tolerate it; I’m not prepared to tolerate it anymore.”

Related The return of crony capitalism

Bannon and Musk's feud began over the Tesla head's support of H-1B visas, and Bannon still cites that as his biggest problem with the nebulous Trump appointee.

“This thing of the H-1B visas, it’s about the entire immigration system is gamed by the tech overlords, they use it to their advantage, the people are furious,” Bannon shared, before saying that Musk should "go back to South Africa."

"Why do we have South Africans, the most racist people on earth, white South Africans, we have them making any comments at all on what goes on in the United States?” he asked.

Bannon said that Musk has "the maturity of a little boy" and worried about the billionaire's meddling in other countries' elections, saying Musk is implementing "techno-feudalism on a global scale."

"I don’t support that and we’ll fight it,” Bannon said.