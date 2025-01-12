"Deranged Jack accomplished nothing": Trump gloats on social media after special counsel resigns

If you were expecting the president-elect to take a win with humility, you clearly don't know Donald Trump.

The incoming president gloated over the resignation of Special Counsel Jack Smith in a mean-spirited endzone dance on Truth Social.

"The Stench of Deranged Jack Smith and his thugs is GONE. They were sent packing after spending over $100,000,000, destroying the lives of many people and families, who will never be the same again," Trump wrote. "Deranged Jack accomplished nothing, except to show what complete losers my political opponents are!!!"

Like Smith's cases against Trump, his time at the Department of Justice ended with a whimper. The news that Smith had resigned was shared in a footnote of a court filing to U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, noting that the special counsel had ended his term on Jan. 10.

Smith's resignation was expected ahead of Trump taking office, as the president had promised to fire Smith “within two seconds” of being sworn in. Smith ended his two cases against Trump — for alleged election interference on Jan. 6 and mishandling of classified documents — after Trump won the presidential election in November.

As with the resignation of would-be Trump Cabinet appointee Matt Gaetz, all that's left is the reports. The Department of Justice has spent much of this month arguing for the release of Smith's report on Trump's actions on Jan. 6. An appeals court recently denied a motion seeking to block the report's release, paving the way for Smith's words to reach the public.