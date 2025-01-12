"We have troops in Greenland": Vance nods at using military to get Trump's expansionist deal done

JD Vance is open to any angle that could help close a deal on Donald Trump's desired annexation of Greenland.

Speaking on "Fox News Sunday," the vice president-elect hinted at a potential flex of the United States' military muscle on the Arctic island. Host Shannon Bream wondered if Trump would be willing to use the military in his designs on the Panama Canal, Canada and Greenland, causing Vance to laugh and point out the extensive nature of the country's hidden empire.

"We don't have to use military force, Shannon. The thing that people always ignore is we already have troops in Greenland," Vance said. "Greenland is really important for America strategically."

Greenland Prime Minister Múte Egede has said he's "ready to talk" with Trump. However, he emphasized that he's seeking an independent Greenland, free from both its current rulers in Denmark and the United States.

“Greenland is for the Greenlandic people. We do not want to be Danish, we do not want to be American. We want to be Greenlandic,” he said on Friday, according to a report from Axios.

Trump refused to rule out the use of force in his stated plans to annex Greenland and the Panama Canal while speaking to reporters earlier this month.

“We need them for economic security. The Panama Canal was built for our military,” Trump said after refusing to rule out a war. “Look the Panama Canal is vital to our country. It’s being operated by China, China.”

In that same chat, Trump floated the idea of annexing Canada using economic pressure. Outgoing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joked about Trump's schemes on Sunday during a visit to MSNBC's "Inside with Jen Psaki."

"When I started to suggest there could be a trade for Vermont or California, he immediately decided that it was not that funny anymore," he quipped.