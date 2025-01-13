Fox News host touts that "people whose houses are burned down" will turn on Democrats

Hollywood’s elites have themselves to blame for Los Angeles’s deadly wildfires, Fox News host Rachel Campos Duffy insinuated on Monday.

In a discussion on Fox News’ “Outnumbered” on Monday, panelists cheered on supposed condemnations of California leadership from A-listers who lost their homes in a devastating blaze that has killed at least 24.

“It’s interesting to see them all turning on each other,” said Duffy, wife of Donald Trump’s transportation secretary nominee Sean Duffy, going on to say Democrats would face a messaging crisis in the wake of the blaze.

“The new one is ‘we’re going to blame Trump and [Elon] Musk.’ It's not going to work this time because their friends who amplify their liberal deflection messages just had their houses burn down. They’re mad as heck,” she continued.

Celebs like James Woods and Mel Gibson – not exactly Democratic darlings – have placed blame on California Governor Gavin Newsom and LA Mayor Karen Bass for the fires, invoking conspiracy theories about planned burns.

Panelists singled out criticism from Maria Shriver, wife of former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, who said the city “cannot go forward with the status quo” in a Sunday tweet.

Duffy noted the backlash from some against Newsom and Bass was not just an “indictment on these leaders” but on “liberal policies” as well, including environmental reforms.

The Fox host was all but giddy to connect the fires to the “liberal policies” that she claims exacerbated them.

“The environmental policies are also on display here. The people whose houses are burned down right now, they’re the ones who were funding all these environmental groups, to a large extent, and funding the Democrat politicians who are now responsible for the condition of LA,” Duffy said.