Mel Gibson endorses Trump and says Harris has "IQ of a fence post"

Mel Gibson made scathing remarks about Vice President Kamala Harris' intelligence in his endorsement of Donald Trump, stating that the Democratic nominee has "the IQ of a fence post."

On Thursday evening, the Oscar-winning actor and director briefly participated in an interview with TMZ, where he made the comments that are now widely circulating on Variety and several other outlets.

When prompted to share his opinions of the 2024 presidential election, Gibson said, “I don’t think it’s going to surprise anyone who I vote for."

“I’m gonna guess Trump. Is that a bad guess?” A cameraman who stopped Gibson at an airport asked.

“I think that’s a pretty good guess,” Gibson responded.

When asked what he thinks a second Trump presidency would look like, Gibson said, “I know what it’ll be like if we let her in. And that ain’t good."

The actor riddled off a list of reasons including, "[Harris has a] miserable track record. No policies to speak of. She’s got the IQ of a fence post.”

Gibson remains a controversial Hollywood figure as the once sought-after actor has been in hot water for years because of his infamous DUI arrest, where he spewed an antisemitic rant. The actor also was heard on a leaked tape using the N-word at his previous partner, Oksana Grigorieva, who also alleged that Gibson was physically abusive.

Recently, former co-worker Andrew Garfield has praised his "Hacksaw Ridge" director for having "done a lot of beautiful healing with himself." Garfield, who is Jewish, said everyone, including Gibson, deserves a second chance because, "none of us are infallible," Variety reported.