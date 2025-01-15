House Republicans are looking to cut SNAP benefits in an attempt to reduce federal spending

House Republicans have proposed more than $5 trillion in cuts to social programs in an effort to “bankroll President-elect Donald Trump’s top priorities this year, including tax cuts and border security,” according to a new report from Politico.

The list of spending reform options, first obtained by the outlet, proposes cuts to benefits under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) — which provided food assistance to over 40 million people in 22 million U.S. households in 2023, according to the Pew Research Center.

The proposed cuts were outlined under a section titled “Ending Cradle-to-Grave Dependence,” which aims to save $347 billion in total. Cuts to SNAP benefits aims to save up to $22 billion.

HuffPost’s Arthur Delaney explained that the list “may be less an indication of what Republicans will actually do than an illustration of how difficult it will be for them to achieve the dramatic spending cuts envisioned by billionaire Elon Musk and the far-right lawmakers who are most vocal about cutting spending.” House GOP are also looking to make changes to Medicare, reform the Thrifty Food Plan, reverse climate policies under the Biden administration, reimagine the Affordable Care Act and more.

“They plan to cut the SNAP program, which not only means taking food from hungry children, but also less demand for the food our farmers produce, manufacturers package, truckers haul and grocery store clerks stock on the shelves,” Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) said in a press statement.