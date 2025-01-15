Whoopi Goldberg says she "stands behind" Carrie Underwood's decision to perform at the inauguration

Whoopi Goldberg is standing up for Carrie Underwood after the country star found herself in the line of fire after agreeing to perform at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

On Tuesday's episode of "The View," Goldberg clarified that this is a break in the norm for Underwood, who typically has an apolitical record, staying out of political discourse and declining to endorse political candidates.

But Goldberg defended Underwood's decision to sing for Trump, saying, “People do what they do for whatever reasons. I stand behind her.”

Goldberg pushed against other co-hosts like Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin, who emphasized Underwood's decision reinforces the "normalizing" of Trump.

“If I believe I have the right to make up my mind to go perform someplace, I believe they have the same right,” Goldberg said. “I have to support. It doesn’t mean I’m particularly interested in watching [the inauguration] — I won’t be watching. But that’s me.”

Goldberg's comments come just a day after Underwood shared on Monday that she would take the stage at Trump's inauguration. In the statement, she said she accepted Trump's invitation because she loves our country: "I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future."

Underwood is expected to sing “America the Beautiful” before Trump is sworn into office for the second time. The Village People, who will perform their hit “Y.M.C.A.,” are also a part of inauguration festivities.