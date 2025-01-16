Timothée Chalamet was fined $79 for not properly parking bike at "A Complete Unknown" premiere

Just when you think Timothée Chalamet can't surprise audiences anymore on his absurd "A Complete Unknown" press tour, he outdoes himself.

On Tuesday evening, the actor hopped on an electric Lime bike and pedaled his way to the "A Complete Unknown" premiere to avoid London's traffic, but was later met with a pesky fine for not docking the bike properly.

On the red carpet, Chalamet said the decision to ride the bike was because “It’s ecological!” But following his red carpet stunt he admitted on the French talk show "Quotidien" that his mode of transportation was because “There was a traffic jam.”

“I got a £65 fine ($79), and actually, it’s horrible because it was an advert for them,” Chalamet confessed.

Chalamet fans in London got a kick out of seeing the actor riding the bike through the city to get to the premiere.

Chalamet has had a lot of fun on the global "A Complete Unknown" press tour. Last October, he secretly appeared at his own lookalike competition in New York City, stunning his doppelgangers. Chalamet co-hosted ESPN’s “College Game Day” in December, spitting off football statistics like a seasoned sports analyst. He even showed up to the New York City premiere of "A Complete Unknown" recreating Bob Dylan's controversial Justin Bieber look — bowl-cut blonde wig and all.

The actor has been nominated for a Golden Globe, Critics Choice Award, SAG Award and BAFTA for his critically acclaimed performance of Dylan. Additionally, Chalamet is set to be the musical guest and host of "Saturday Night Live" on Jan. 25.