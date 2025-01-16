Americans, who said everyday expenses were at the top of their minds on Election Day, aren't expecting much progress as Donald Trump prepares for a second term.

Only about 2 in 10 Americans are "extremely" or "very" confident that Trump will be able to lower the cost of groceries, housing or health care this year, according to a survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. About 2 in 10 are “moderately” confident.

That includes some of Trump's own supporters. Less than half of Republicans are at least “very” confident that Trump will make progress on lowering costs, although about 6 in 10 are at least “very” confident in his ability to create jobs, the poll said.

Overall, about 3 in 10 Americans are really confident he'll be able to create jobs, the poll said.

When it comes to health care costs, Americans are particularly skeptical. Only about 2 in 10 Americans are extremely or very confident in Trump's ability to tackle health care issues, the poll found. About 16% are confident in his ability to make progress on lowering health care costs.

Trump, who said during his campaign he would look at alternatives to the Affordable Care Act, has not offered a concrete plan of what his changes would be. The Associated Press reports. His efforts to dismantle the health care law during his first term were unsuccessful.